SVR: The US behind closed doors calls on Israel to speed up the operation in the Gaza Strip

The United States is behind closed doors calling on the Israeli leadership to speed up the operation in the Gaza Strip. Its delay could negatively affect the position of US President Joe Biden before the presidential elections, said in a statement by the press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of Russia.

In particular, experts drew attention to statements by Washington, which is allegedly concerned about the indiscriminate bombing of hospitals and refugee camps in Gaza. At the same time, as the SVR press bureau indicated, “numerous visitors from the US State Department and the US Department of Defense declare their desire for a speedy onset of peace.”

“The truth, however, is that Americans are having very different conversations behind closed doors with Israeli leadership. The Israelis are encouraged to speed up the operation in order to prevent it from being delayed,” the SVR emphasized.

The press bureau also said that the United States administration “has once again resorted to its favorite remedy – pharisaism, this time against the backdrop of the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip.”

The Foreign Intelligence Service emphasized that the United States, with the support of Great Britain and Germany, plans to “obstruct initiatives providing for a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Biden was predicted to find himself in an uncomfortable situation because of Israel

On November 12, journalists from Al Hadath wrote that Joe Biden could find himself in an uncomfortable situation because of Israel. The White House is being criticized because of the conflict in the Middle East; the bet on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could cost the head of state a second term, the article states.

Observers also pointed out that Washington urgently needs a truce in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, but Netanyahu is determined to continue the operation in the Gaza Strip.

A losing bet on Netanyahu could be a gamble that would harm Biden’s interests as he seeks a second presidential term. That is why achieving a truce would reduce the intensity of disagreements and adjust the situation in preparation for the upcoming 2024 Al HadathTV channel

At the same time, as Politico wrote, Democrats in the US Congress are discussing possible measures to “punish” Israel if it does not change its tactics of striking the Gaza Strip. Thus, the White House demanded that the Israeli authorities explain the reasons for the strike on the densely populated Jebaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, and also called for avoiding civilian casualties.

In turn, one of the leaders of Hamas, Osama Hamdan, said that the United States and personally President Joe Biden are to blame for the large number of casualties in the Gaza Strip. He called for pressure on Washington to stop the aggression against the Palestinian people.

The United States predicted a loss of position on the world stage due to the Middle East

The Washington Post (WP), citing analysts, wrote that American policy regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict threatens to undermine US positions in the Middle East and on the world stage. Observers noted growing resentment toward Israel and the United States over the “enormous collateral harm to civilians.”

Close ties between the United States and Israel in their approach to the Gaza Strip have led to the fact that Arab countries do not want to publicly meet Washington halfway on certain issues The Washington PostAmerican newspaper

In turn, political scientist John Mearsheimer explained that the United States supports Israel because of domestic political considerations and fear of the Israeli lobby in Washington.

According to him, Joe Biden, like his predecessors Barack Obama, George H. W. Bush and Jimmy Carter, “is well aware that if you cross the path of the Israel lobby, you will pay a political price for it.”

CNN also pointed out the unenviable position of the White House. Journalists noted that the US presidential administration received a warning from American diplomats that supporting Israel would lead to a deterioration in Washington’s relations with Arab countries “for a generation.”

As specified, the American embassy in Cairo sent Washington a commentary from the state-owned Egyptian newspaper that “Biden’s cruelty and disregard for the Palestinians surpassed all previous US presidents.”

The US House of Representatives approved an aid package for Israel without mentioning Ukraine

The focus of the United States has shifted from Ukraine to Israel. Thus, in early November it became known that the US House of Representatives approved a separate bill to provide assistance to Israel in the amount of $14.3 billion without mentioning Ukraine.

266 members of the Republican-controlled legislature spoke in favor of this decision, and 196 congressmen were against it.

In turn, journalists from the Intercept pointed out that the United States is deliberately hiding information about the types and quantities of weapons that are transferred to Israel. This is done in order not to link the use of weapons with numerous casualties among the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

The deliberate lack of transparency about what weapons the US supplies to Israel on a day-to-day basis is part of the administration’s policy of downplaying Israel’s use of those weapons. William HartungFellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Government

At the end of October, it also became known that the United States would transfer to Israel several tens of thousands of artillery shells, which were supposed to be supplied to Ukraine. Yet, for the most part, Ukraine and Israel are “fighting different kinds of wars” and have different capabilities and needs, according to current and former US national security officials and Congress.