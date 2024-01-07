Congressman Bacon called cover-up of Pentagon chief Austin's illness a failure

Member of the House of Representatives, Republican from Nebraska Don Bacon commented on the situation with the “disappearance” of Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin due to his illness. This is what he's talking about wrote on social network X.

Bacon called the cover-up of Chief Austin's illness a failure and noted that the warning time for nuclear attacks by the latest weapons from Russia and China is 15 minutes. “The Department of Defense plays a vital role in the response,” he stressed.

Earlier, the Politico newspaper wrote that the Pentagon kept the White House in the dark about the hospitalization of the US Secretary of Defense.

Austin himself said that he was recovering and plans to return to the Pentagon soon. The military department announced the minister’s hospitalization, which occurred on January 1, on January 6. The diagnosis of 70-year-old Austin has not been released.