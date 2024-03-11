Based on the increase in the number of migrants crossing illegally and the movements of the United States authorities to try to contain this situation, There is an unusual situation in a border town He wasn't used to so much movement. In Sasabe, Arizona, a town with fewer than 50 residents, there were almost 50,000 Border Patrol arrests only in February.

During the last time, The immigration crisis became an issue of great concern in the United States. In view of the elections and given the figures for admissions by undocumented immigrants, which again increased in February, national authorities are seeking to carry out different measures with the aim of containing the problem.

These movements in search of control and the growing flow of migrants seeking to cross the border of the United States and Mexico generated changes in habitual behaviors and new problems. Recently, a Telemundo report revealed what the situation is like in Sasabe, Arizona. The town, located within Pima County, It has a few dozen inhabitants and last month it faced the crossing of thousands of migrants.

Sasabe, Arizona, the US border town through which thousands of migrants pass

Given that it is located next to the border of the territory and that it is a crossing that has less control than other more popular ones by the US authorities, thousands of migrants began to use it. According to data from the Border Patrol, In February, 49,900 migrants were arrested therea figure that represented an increase of 120 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

The town of Arizona received thousands of immigrants seeking a life in the United States. Photo:EFE Share

According to testimonies from immigrants who crossed at that point and which were collected by the aforementioned media, people arrive there after walking for several hours and turn themselves in to Border Patrol officers. Those patrolling the area asked for more personnel and they assured that they are overwhelmed by the current conditions.