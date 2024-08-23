In light of President Joe Biden’s executive order restricting immigration to U.S. soil, many foreign citizens have significant concerns about ports of entry, which is why OpenAI’s artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPT, determined What is the status of the US border where Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) further impedes the passage.

most controlled borders in the country. The critical situation at the border prompted the implementation of extreme policies by the US government to mitigate illegal immigration, a situation that ended up indirectly affecting immigrants who arrive legally. To provide more clarity on this matter, the AI ​​has a clear determination on the

When asked about the state of the US border where CBP most prevents passage, Chat GPT mentioned that The United States border with Mexico is one of the most monitored and controlled by CBP, and although the situation may vary over time, historically, Some of the most strictly monitored sectors have been the following::

El Paso, Texas: One of the most active and heavily policed ​​due to its high rate of illegal crossing attempts, it spans approximately 1,600 kilometers of border and uses various security measures, including physical barriers such as fences and walls, ground patrols, and advanced technology such as sensors and surveillance cameras.

San Diego, California: One of the most densely patrolled and monitored areas, where officers use a combination of physical barriers, surveillance technology such as drones and sensors, and both ground and air patrols.

Laredo, Texas: A major entry point for trade and trafficking across the Rio Grande, it handles a large amount of commercial traffic and agents use advanced technology to inspect trucks and cargo as well as detect potential contraband.

Agents seized thousands of contraband items over the past year. Photo:CBP Share

Other relevant sectors where CBP most prevents passage

The AI ​​then mentioned that there are other relevant sectors where CBP agents prevent many immigrants from passing through. Among them, ChatGPT pointed to Rio Grande Valley in the state of Texasknown for its high volume of unauthorized crossings. There, The agency has increased its presence in recent years to address the challenges.

Along these lines, the artificial intelligence tool added that Tucson, in the state of Arizona, is another of the most monitored sectors today.due to the presence of desert terrain that presents unique challenges for surveillance. In the mentioned sector, aerial and ground patrol tactics are used, as well as monitoring technology to manage the flow of people.