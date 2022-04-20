The share arriving from Russia is substantial (it represents 16% of total US imports), but to this must be added purchases from two other countries that are close allies of Moscow: Kazakhstan (which supplies 22% of American imports ) and Uzbekistan (which ships 8 percent)

There is not only dependence on gas and oil, Russian uranium is also difficult to replace. The Americans know something about it, who in the aftermath of Putin’s attack on Ukraine hit Russia with very harsh sanctions: among these, the embargo on the purchase of hydrocarbons (oil, gas and coal). But the Biden administration hasn’t touched uranium. Why? The reason is quite simple, and it is the same why Europe does not stop buying gas and oil from Moscow – last month for gas alone it wrote a check for 10.6 billion euros – money with which the Kremlin continues. to finance the war. If the United States has easily blocked imports of hydrocarbons, it is because it is not too dependent on it. From Russia they receive only 8% of their total energy imports; the European share, on the other hand, is much higher: before the war, Moscow supplied 25% of the oil and 40% of the gas of our continent.

But uranium is another story. In this case, the American industry is dependent on it. Also because, as the New York Times reports, the government wants to invest in a new generation of nuclear reactors, which are powered by a type of enriched uranium produced on a commercial scale only by Russia. Cutting out these supplies is clearly more complicated. Uranium is the fuel of many American nuclear power plants, and it comes from abroad in most cases. The US Department of Energy explained that replacing Russian uranium (and related nuclear fuel services) could cost more than a billion dollars in public money.

But exactly how much does the United States matter? The share of uranium arriving from Russia is substantial (it represents 16% of total US imports), but to this must be added purchases from two other countries that are close allies of Moscow: Kazakhstan (which supplies 22% of the American imports) and Uzbekistan (which ships 8 percent). In all, according to the New York Times, almost half of the uranium used as nuclear fuel in the US arrives from Moscow and allies. Last figure to keep in mind: according to the US energy information administration, America derives about 19% of its electricity from nuclear power.

The Biden administration hasn’t moved so far, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any protest voices in Congress. At least in words there seems to be a bipartisan will to cut ties with Moscow. Two bills were presented to ban imports of Russian uranium: first in the Senate by Republican John Barrasso, representative of Wyoming (where there are many uranium mines), then in the House by both Democratic and Republican members. Barrasso himself, who is part of the Senate’s “Energy and Natural Resources” Commission, has provided a series of heavy data in support of his law. According to his calculations, the US would have spent nearly $ 1 billion in 2021 to buy Russian uranium. A figure that could reach, according to Barrasso, 1 billion and 200 million this year. “Numbers probably exaggerated,” explained an article recently published in the Washington Post. But they still give an idea of ​​how urgent it is, even for Americans, to move away from Russian suppliers.