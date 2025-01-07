He United States Department of Defense has decided to include the technology giant Tencent in its list of Chinese military companies, as well as the battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), whose shares fell by more than 7% and almost 3%, respectively, and which have agreed to rate the Pentagon’s decision as “a mistake.”

The document published by the Pentagon under Section 1260H of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021 identifies annually until December 31 a list of “Chinese military companies”, which points to more than 130 companies from the Asian giant for their alleged ties. with the Chinese People’s Army.

Among the Chinese companies mentioned are also China Three Gorges (CTG), Cosco Shipping, China Mobile Communications, China Telecom Group, Huawei, SenseTime and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC).

For its part, the Department of Defense has removed from its ‘blacklist’ half a dozen Chinese companiesincluding Beijing Megvii Technology (Megvii), China Marine Information Electronics Company Limited, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC), China State Construction Group, China Telecommunications Corporation and Consys.









In a statement reported by the Chinese state newspaper STCN, Tencent has stated that “it is obviously a mistake” to include it in this list. “We are not a military company or a military supplier,” he assured, adding that the company will work with the relevant US authorities “to resolve any misunderstandings.”

Likewise, the Chinese state newspaper points out that CATL also The Pentagon’s decision has been described as a “mistake”stressing that the company “does not participate in any military-related activities.”

Being added by the Department of Defense to its list of Chinese military companies has no direct legal consequences or sanctions, but it does carry reputational risks.

Additionally, the Pentagon will not be able to contract with companies included on the list starting in June 2026, and starting in 2027, it will not be able to purchase goods or services that include those companies in their supply chains.