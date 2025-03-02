The United States National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, said Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski should leave office if he will not finally sign the agreement for the exploitation of rare earths negotiated with Washington and if he does not access the war with Russia.

“We need a leader who can deal with us, who can agree with the Russians and put an end to this war,” said Waltz in statements to the American television network CNN.

“It seems that the personal or political reasons for President Zelenski do not include the end of the war in his country, so I think we have a real problem between hands,” he argued.

Waltz has also referred to the open discussion held on Friday at the White House between Zelenski and US President Donald Trump. “Entering the Oval Office with that body language, denying your head and cross -arms is a disrespect,” he said.

“No one but Putin wants war to continue”

For his part, the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, has argued this Sunday that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is the only one interested in continuing war and therefore has asked the allies.

“No one but Putin wants war to continue, to quickly turn to war. Therefore, it is important to maintain unity around Ukraine and strengthen our country’s position in collaboration with our allies: the countries of Europe and the United States,” said Zelenski.

Ukraine therefore needs “robust security guarantees,” added in a message posted on his account in social network X.

Zelenski has also referred to his meeting this Saturday with the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, “to develop a joint action plan to end war with a fair and lasting peace.” In addition, he has taken the opportunity to thank Italy “for his continuous support and help to bring peace to Ukraine.”