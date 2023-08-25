The death of Yevgueni Prigozhin this Wednesday after the crash of the plane in which he was flying from Moscow to Saint Petersburg continues to be surrounded by uncertainties. Many see the long hand of the Kremlin after the death of the head of the Wagner mercenary group. Washington does not directly accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of the event, but it does point in that direction. Meanwhile, the Kremlin flatly denies having anything to do with it.

“Not many things happen in Russia without Putin being behind it,” US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, although he pointed out that he did not have data to confirm that opinion. Meanwhile, intelligence officials cited by the AP agency considered “very likely” that Wagner’s leader had become a target of Moscow after the failed mutiny he led in June, when his mercenary columns marched on the Russian capital, the largest challenge to Putin’s power in his more than two decades in power. The plane explosion could be part of the “long history [de Putin] to try to silence their critics,” said these sources.

Unofficially, and speaking on condition of anonymity, those responsible for US intelligence specify that the first evaluations point to an intentional act inside the plane that caused it to plummet for 32 long seconds. Probably a bomb blast. Or some other act of sabotage.

The Kremlin, for its part, denies any involvement in Prigozhin’s death. “All these speculations are presented in the West from a certain angle. All of this is an absolute lie. When addressing this issue, it is necessary to rely solely on facts,” Putin’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, said on Friday, ignoring the accusations made, including from Russian ultranationalist sectors.

Putin’s spokesman insisted that all the data points to Prigozhin traveling in the crashed device, but his death could not be confirmed because the DNA samples are still being analyzed. The Russian Investigation Committee (CIR) reported this Friday that the plane’s black boxes had been found, and explained that “molecular genetic tests” will have to be carried out to identify the ten occupants of the device. According to US and UK intelligence, Wagner’s boss is virtually certain to be dead.

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, mediator of the alleged truce between Prigozhin and Putin after the rebellion, said Friday that he had already warned Prigozhin to be careful, implying that what happened was not an accident. He said that he warned him at least twice of the risk he was assuming. But, at the same time, he added that he was unable to imagine such an act on the part of the Kremlin. “I cannot imagine that Putin did it, that Putin is to blame. It is too hard and unprofessional work,” Lukashenko opined. “I can’t say who did it, I’m not even going to be my older brother’s lawyer, but I know Putin. He is a prudent, calm person, even slow when making decisions on other less complex issues, ”said the president.

Lukashenko has denied that he offered Prigozhin protection. On June 27, however, the version he told the Belarusian state agency Belta was completely the opposite: “I told Prigozhin: ‘This is a guarantee (…) To the point that I will take you to Belarus and I will fully guarantee you safety. And to your boys, who have advanced this far with this column”.

In numerous Russian cities, from St. Petersburg to coastal Sochi, followers of the popular businessman have improvised memorials with flowers, candles, Wagner flags and even violins to honor the leading musicians. [el apodo con que se conocía a los miembros de Wagner] Prigozhin and his number two, Commander Dmitri Utkin. Those around Wagner have been clear in pointing out his main suspicion: his bosses were assassinated by their rivals in the Russian government.

“Hero of Russia, a true patriot of his homeland, Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin died as a result of the actions of traitors to Russia,” denounced one of the most popular channels of Prigozhin’s emporium, Gray Zone. In addition, he pointed out from the images of the plane crash that it had been shot down by an anti-aircraft system.

Washington dismisses missile theory

The United States does not rule out any hypothesis, but its first assessments do reject that a missile shot down Prigozhin’s plane, as was circulated on social networks at first. Officially, the Pentagon assures that it does not have “any information to suggest that there was a surface-to-air missile.” His spokesperson, Patrick Ryder, limited himself to pointing out that “probably” the Russian paramilitary leader was inside the device at the time of the fall. He would not confirm whether there might have been a bomb on board or even whether it was murder. The Chief of Staff, General Mark Milley, reiterated shortly before what was on everyone’s mind: “Prigozhin was possibly at a certain level of risk due to the mutiny.”

The plane, an Embraer Legacy 600, crashed shortly after takeoff from Moscow en route to St. Petersburg. It had ten people on board: three crew members and seven passengers, including Prigozhin and other senior leaders of the Wagner group.

After the disappearance of the mercenary leader, Washington will continue to keep its attention on what remains of Wagner, who trained Belarusian military units near the border with Poland. The group is also very active in Africa, where it supports regimes at odds with the West in the Sahel. “Wagner has been running operations for some time and has many tentacles, some of a military nature, some of a criminal nature, in Africa, in places like Burkina Faso and Mali. No one underestimates the danger potential of that group and its remnants, so we will keep an eye on them,” Ryder said.

The Russian media, for their part, are considering two options, mainly the presence of an explosive device inside the plane or the demolition by an anti-aircraft system. Unlike other events such as the blowing up of the Crimean bridge, Moscow has not leveled its accusations against kyiv from the first minute. Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky stressed this week that his country “has nothing to do” with the crash of the aircraft.

Moscow denies financing Wagner

Putin’s spokesman also denied on Friday that the state financed the mercenary company, despite the fact that the president himself confirmed it two months ago and offered very detailed figures. Yet four days after the June 23-24 mutiny, Putin shelled out public payments to the military contractor. “Only between May 2022 and May 2023, the State paid the Wagner company 86,262 million rubles (843 million euros) for the maintenance of the fighters and incentive payments,” he said then. To this figure he added another 110,000 million rubles (1,069 million euros) to pay for the insurance of the military and another 80,000 million rubles (777 million euros) to the Prigozhin catering company, Concord, to feed the armed forces. russian. “I hope that in the course of these works no one has stolen anything or stolen little, but we will solve all this,” Putin added.

Peskov has also announced that the Russian president will not attend the upcoming G-20 summit in New Delhi on September 9-10. “No, the president does not have those plans,” he replied when asked about an event organized by one of Moscow’s main trading partners.

An arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for war crimes in Ukraine weighs on the Russian president. Putin, already isolated since the pandemic, has virtually cut off travel abroad to avoid his arrest. At the BRICS summit held this week in Johannesburg, he only participated by video conference.

