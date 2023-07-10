Invitations for US citizens or legal residents to begin the process to bring their Colombian relatives to this country will begin to be distributed this Monday, July 10.

This after the Department for Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Friday of the week the start of the family reunification program (FRP) for Colombians and this will be formally registered today in the US Federal Register. .

Under this program, certain Colombian family members of US citizens and/or legal residents will be able to travel to the US where they will receive a “parole” or conditional release that will allow them to remain in the country for a period of three renewable years while they are authorized a migratory visa that formalizes their residence.

In addition, They will receive a work permit for this same period that will help them obtain legal employment if they want it.

Who benefits from the program?

For US citizens, they will be able to request parole for their siblings (and immediate families) and their children over 21 years of age (and immediate families).

For those who are legal residents or Green Card holders, the program covers only their spouses and children under 21 years of age. In both cases, the FRP is for family members living outside of the US.

Washington clarifies that parents or children under the age of 21 of US citizens do not need this “parole” since they are immediately eligible to receive an immigration visa and the corresponding work permit.

Although US citizens and legal residents have the right to apply for reunification with these listed family members, to date they had to wait in their country of origin while the corresponding immigration visa was issued. That, in general, translated into decades of waiting, since these types of visas are limited and there is a maximum quota that is assigned each year.

How will the program work?

According to the DHS, invitations will only go to those US citizens or legal residents who have already had Form I-130 approved in which they request reunification. The invitation will include the details to follow, instructions for completing Form I-134A on behalf of each of the required family members, and certain documentation.

The petitioner must also submit evidence establishing family relationships between the primary beneficiary and all derivative beneficiaries.

“The petitioner must present evidence establishing his or her income and assets and agree to provide financial support to the beneficiary for the duration of parole. The petitioner must also present evidence establishing the familial relationships between the primary beneficiary and all derivative beneficiaries. USCIS (the immigration service) will conduct background checks on the petitioner and verify their financial information to ensure that the petitioner can financially support the beneficiary,” the document says.

The US also clarifies that the decision to send the invitation will be based on a number of “discretionary factors.” Among them, the operational capacity of its offices to handle the cases and the estimated period of time it will take for the immigrant visa to be available.

Likewise, that the FRP is a unilateral program that can be canceled at any time. The entire initial process will be online and will be free of charge.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter: @sergom68