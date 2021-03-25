Tourists in front of the facade of the Treasury Department in Washington. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / EFE

The United States Government has confirmed the start of the second round of stimulus payments for citizens facing the economic crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic. In the online portal of the Department of the Treasury it is reported that the bonds will be deposited the third week of March to the bank accounts that each applicant registered. The statement says that the amortization, in many cases, will arrive at each address by means of a paper check or a prepaid card.

The Treasury announcement indicates that payments may begin to be reflected in taxpayers’ bank accounts, as a preliminary or pending payment. However, people who do not receive direct deposit in the indicated time will have to wait for a check or a debit card known as an Economic Impact Payment Card (EIP Card) during the following weeks.

It is not necessary, anticipates the Treasury, that the beneficiaries take any action to claim the check, since the batch of installments is guaranteed. Everyone can check the status of the payment from the “Get my payment” service (https://www.irs.gov/es/coronavirus/get-my-payment), which the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has posted on its website. The site includes a section for check the status of the first payments that have not yet been delivered, as well as information that can prevent possible future fraud or deception. This shows the photo of the stimulus check and the preloaded debit card, for those who receive the voucher by mail.

Unlike the first rescue package, where it is estimated that eight million eligible people did not receive payment, this time it is expected that both the IRS and the Fiscal Service Office will increase coverage thanks to the update of the database that users have done it in the last few months.

The United States Congress negotiated in late February the rescue package against the coronavirus proposed by President Joe Biden of 1.9 trillion dollars, which included the sending of stimulus checks in an amount of up to 1,400 dollars for each inhabitant. that met certain tax requirements. In the first version, the House of Representatives approved that this total go to people who earn less than $ 75,000 a year, or couples who declare annually up to $ 150,000. In such a way that the value of the checks will decrease depending on the income per capita or per couple. The maximum income limit to qualify for the individual benefit was 100,000, and 200,000 for joint returns.

Finally, the Senate lowered the income ceiling per individual to $ 80,000 per year, and to $ 160,000 for married couples. Despite the fact that the vast majority of Americans will benefit from this round of stimuli, since the average annual income per family does not exceed $ 70,000, the great unknown continues to be the population that receives the lowest income and does not usually file taxes. This sector will have to regularize to have access to financial support.

