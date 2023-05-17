The US becomes autarkic: Joe Biden is a faded copy of Donald Trump

Last month, the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan gave a speech in which he stated that the “Washington consensus” in favor of neoliberal economic policies was officially dead. Previous US administrations extolled the free trade, open capital flows and fiscal discipline as a response to economic problems both at home and abroad. The administration of the president Joe Biden he obviously doesn’t think so anymore.

These policies, Sullivan said, have proven inadequate to address both the dislocation and inequality caused by globalization is the threat that US politicians see from one side China on the rise. Consequently, a new consensus, far less rooted in neoliberalism, is needed to replace them. Sullivan’s speech highlighted the Biden administration’s approach to the globalization and on the role America must play on the new world order. The US now seems almost forced by circumstances and by the paradigm shift of the new international geopolitical order, to give much less importance to markets and free trade, while at the same time rehabilitating industrial policy and protectionism.

As Biden’s top economic official explained last year, Brian Deese, the administration is unwilling to accept “that the individualized decisions of those who look only to their private profits will leave us behind in key industries.” Instead, the administration will “engage in strategic investments in those areas that will form the backbone of our economy’s growth over the next few decades.” So far, the administration has used government power to spur investment in three strategic sectors it believes are not adequately served by private finance: infrastructure, semiconductors and green energy. In this sense, perhaps not even too consciously Biden is following the autarkic policy, inaugurated by the much-criticized Trump of America First.

Subscribe to the newsletter

