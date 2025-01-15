01/15/2025



Updated at 6:29 p.m.





US authorities announced on Wednesday that they will ban the use in foods and medicines of a controversial red dye, known for more than 30 years. for causing cancer in animalsan important victory for consumer advocacy groups.

The product in question is the synthetic dye called erythrosine, created from petroleum and also known as E127 in Europe and ‘Red 3’ in North America. It is used to give food or medicine capsules orn appearance between pink and bright red.

Until now, it has been found in some 3,000 food products sold in the United Statesaccording to the database of the environmental association EWG. From candy and canned fruits to drinks and even vegetarian bacon substitutes.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “is revoking authorization for the use of Red 3 in ingested foods and medications», indicated that federal agency in an official document released on Wednesday.









This dye cannot be used for cosmetics since 1990

This dye could not be used in the United States in cosmetics and medications applied directly to the skin since 1990 due to risks of allergy and suspicions of its carcinogenic natureafter studies showed that it caused cancer in rodents.

In other parts of the world, various countries, particularly in the European Union, severely restrict its use.

In 2022, American consumer associations submitted a request to the FDA to ban this additive in food products and medicines consumed orally.