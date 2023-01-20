The FAA added that the problem occurred while staff were working to “correct synchronization between the real-time master database and a backup database.”

And she explained that she “has not yet found any evidence of a cyber attack or malicious intent.”

The error in a database of pilot messages led to the first nationwide grounding of departures since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Airlines canceled nearly 2,000 flights in the United States scheduled for Thursday and Friday, disrupting thousands of vacation plans, as swathes of the country were hit by a bout of freezing weather ahead of a powerful winter storm.

The extreme weather coincides with the start of a travel season that is set to be one of the busiest for holiday travel in decades.