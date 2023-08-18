Washington has unblocked the shipment of US-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by its allies. Initially, it has given its authorization to the delivery of the fighters by the Netherlands and Denmark, according to official sources from the countries involved. However, the delivery is conditional on Ukrainian pilots being properly trained to fly them, which will delay shipment for at least six months, depriving them of their use in the current phase of the counteroffensive against the invasion of Russia.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter to his Dutch and Danish counterparts earlier this week offering formal assurances that the US would approve the fast track all third party requests to transfer F-16 to Ukraine.

“I am writing to express the United States’ full support for both the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian pilots by qualified F-16 instructors,” Blinken wrote in the letter, according to a copy seen by Reuters.

More information

Ukraine has eagerly demanded F-16s to counter Russian air superiority in the war. Until now it has had older planes, such as the MiG-29 and the Soviet-made Sukhoi, but the F-16 made by Lockheed Martin represent a technological and operational leap. Several European countries have been willing to deliver them for months, but they need the green light from Washington to do so. In May, around the G-7 summit in Hiroshima (Japan), the president of the United States, Joe Biden, already showed his willingness to start training the Ukrainian pilots.

“Big hopes”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The Ukrainian government, which has celebrated every step towards the delivery of the F-16s, is aware that it will not be able to use the planes this year. “It is already obvious that we will not be able to defend Ukraine with F-16 fighters this fall and winter,” Air Force spokesman Yuri Ihnat said in a joint television program broadcast on several Ukrainian channels on Wednesday. “We had high hopes for this aircraft, which would become part of the air defense, capable of protecting us from Russian missile and drone terrorism,” he lamented.

Despite kyiv’s eagerness to have them, the United States is skeptical of their impact. General James Hecker, commander of the US Air Force in Europe and Africa, has told reporters in Washington that he does not expect the F-16s to turn the war in Ukraine around. And he has been pessimistic about the deadlines. Preparing squadrons of F-16s for battle could take “four or five years,” he said, in statements collected by AP.

In addition to the Netherlands and Denmark, nine other allies (Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Romania and Sweden) have committed to training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighters. Those 11 countries will begin training at the end of this month in Denmark, the Danish government reported this Friday. Washington has offered in a subsidiary way: “The United States is prepared to support the training effort in coordination with the coalition, and is willing to host the training of Ukrainian pilots within the United States if the capacity in Europe is completed,” he said. in a statement the Pentagon spokesman, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder.

Training is complicated by the small number of English-speaking Ukrainian pilots. Some pilots have been sent to the United Kingdom to learn the language while it was time for fighter training.

The United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Denmark are the countries that have insisted the most on starting up the training of the pilots and being able to deliver the planes to kyiv.

“We welcome Washington’s decision to pave the way for sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Many thanks to Secretary Blinken for the good and quick cooperation. Now, we will continue to discuss the issue with our European partners.” has written in a message on social networks Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra. “This marks an important milestone for Ukraine to defend its people and its country,” he added.

“The Government has said on several occasions that the donation is the next natural step after training. We are discussing it with close allies, and I hope that soon we can be more concrete about it,” Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen told the Ritzau news agency on Friday.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.