The United States Department of State granted the extradition of former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006), requested by the Justice of the Andean country for crimes of corruption, as reported on Tuesday by the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office.

“The National Prosecutor’s Office, as the central authority in matters of extraditions, informs that it has been learned that the Department of State of the United States of America granted the extradition of Alejandro Toledo Manrique, for the crimes of collusion and money laundering” , detailed the Prosecutor’s Office on Twitter.

The Public Ministry added that the Office of International Judicial Cooperation and Extraditions of the National Prosecutor’s Office “has been coordinating with national and foreign authorities for the next execution of his extradition.”

In this regard, the former anti-corruption prosecutor Ivan Meini declared on the RPP radio station that the handover of Toledo to Peru “should be imminent, because there are no more appeals to file and the extradition procedure is over, it’s exhausted.”

“What should happen in the next few hours or days is for the governments to agree on how to articulate Toledo’s return to Peru,” he said.

He also considered that “it is likely” that the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office requests that the ex-president be sent to pretrial detention while he is being prosecuted. and that he serve his arrest in the prison built on a police base in Lima where former governors Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) and Pedro Castillo (2021-2022) are also imprisoned.

Alejandro Toledo, former president of Peru, accused of corruption.

The accusations against Toledo

Toledo is accused in his country of receiving tens of millions of dollars in bribes from the Brazilian company Odebrecht in exchange for favoring it in its business in Peru, when he was still president.

Specifically, the former president has been investigated for the alleged commission of the crimes of money laundering, collusion and influence peddling, in relation to contracts awarded to Odebrecht for the construction of the Interoceanic Route between Brazil and Peru.

The former president was arrested in 2019 in California, where he has resided for the last few years, and spent eight months in prison for risk of flight, although he was able to be released from jail and placed under house arrest in March 2020, with the outbreak of the pandemic. from covid-19.

Last September, The Justice of the United States gave the green light to his extradition to Peru, having found sufficient evidence to justify this measure, although the final decision was left in the hands of the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

In the Peruvian chapter of the Odebrecht case, the largest corruption scandal in Latin America, former presidents Alan García (2006-2011), Ollanta Humala (2011-2016) and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018), as well as the three times presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori.

