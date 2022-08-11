US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced today, Thursday, that he “personally approved” a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida, stressing that there is a “possible cause” for the unprecedented move.
And Dan Garland, during a press conference, condemned the “baseless attacks” on the integrity of the Department of Justice and the FBI, which were recorded after the raid carried out in the Trump residence in “Mar-a-Lago” on Monday.
But the minister added, “We will not talk about the details of the search of Trump’s home.”
The former US president said, on Monday, that FBI agents raided his residence in the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, in what he described as “political persecution.”
At the time, the FBI refused to confirm that the search had taken place or its purpose, and Trump did not give any indication of the reason for the raid on his home.
On Wednesday, Trump remained silent in front of the New York attorney general, who was brought before her under oath over suspicions of financial fraud in his business group.
In 2019, Attorney General Letitia James, who holds the highest judicial position in New York State, opened a civil investigation into Trump, his daughter Ivanka and his son Donald Jr.
James’ office summoned him on Wednesday morning in Manhattan to testify, but the billionaire invoked the Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution, which allows not to make self-harming statements.
In a statement, Trump stressed that he was the victim of a “campaign of political persecution,” revealing that he “refused to answer questions, in accordance with the rights and powers granted by the Constitution of the United States to every American.”
Shortly after the billionaire arrived at James’ office, James turned to his private network, Truth Social, to mock her “lavish, magnificent, and expensive office…with good working conditions, while people are being murdered in New York as she dedicates her time and efforts to trying to catch Trump.”
#Attorney #General #statement #search #Trumps #home
Leave a Reply