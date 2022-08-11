The attorney general of USAMerrick Garland, said Thursday that he “personally approved” the search of the house of donald trump and condemned the “unfounded attacks” on FBI following the unprecedented action against a former president.

Garland did not explain the reason for the search, but stressed that there is “probable cause” and that he asked a court to make the documents in the case public.

“I personally approved the decision to request a search warrant in this matter,” he told reporters. “The department does not make such a decision lightly.”

The search conducted by the FBI this week at Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, unleashed a political storm in an already highly divided country and comes as Trump weighs a new candidacy for the White House.

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Republican personalities offered their support to the former president, who was not at the scene when the raid took place.

Trump’s former vice president, mike pencea possible rival in 2024, expressed “deep concern” and estimated that the registration seemed motivated by “partisanship”.

Garland criticized the “baseless attacks on the professionalism of FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors.”

Since leaving office, Trump has retained great influence over the GOP, continuing to claim, without evidence, that he won the 2020 presidential election.

*With information from AFP

