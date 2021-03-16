Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, in a 2019 file photo. Susan Walsh / AP

Both Russia and Iran sought to influence the outcome of the past presidential elections in the United States, according to a report published Tuesday by the Office of the National Director of Intelligence, which concludes that despite that attempt, US espionage did not find any evidence that Some figure of foreign weight managed to change the direction of the vote or disrupt the election process by technically manipulating the registry to be able to vote, falsify the vote, the count or the information of the results, according to reports, among other means, the news agency Associated Press (AP).

Is about a document that collects the greatest description of the wide range of foreign threats that suffered the past elections, which include Russian influence operations that the intelligence body claims were authorized by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Iran’s determination to undermine confidence in the electoral process to damage the chances re-election of Donald Trump, always according to AP.

The report confirms what the cybersecurity section of the Department of Homeland Security assured the day after the presidential elections on November 3: “We have no proof that a foreign enemy is capable of preventing Americans from voting or altering the result of the polls”. However, and according to the intelligence document, the adversaries of the United States, in this case Russia and Iran, dedicated themselves to “spreading false or exaggerated statements that assured that, supposedly, the voting systems were not trustworthy, which it weakened public confidence in the process and the outcome. “

While Russia supported the reelection of former President Trump – trying to muddy the candidacy and the name of Joe Biden -; Iran opposed the former Republican president. Moscow’s attempts were becoming more and more obvious as the election campaign progressed. A key element of the Russian attacks on Democrat Biden centered on the false allegations that the former president of Barack Obama, while in power, attempted to remove a Ukrainian judge with the intention that his son, Hunter, would not be investigated. Biden – who was for a time part of the board of directors of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

The report specifically names Andrii Derkach, a Ukrainian politician, who acted on Putin’s behalf to try to discredit candidate Biden. During the campaign, Derkach met with Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s controversial personal attorney, to lobby for his boss in the election. “Russia carried out a successful intelligence operation that penetrated the innermost circle of the president,” said the chairman of the House Intelligence committee, Representative Adam Schiff, on Tuesday. According to the democrat, the dossier of the Office of the Director of Intelligence confirms that Russian agents “dedicated themselves to inoculating disinformation in our political system with the ultimate intention of denigrating now President Biden and damaging his candidacy.”

Another of the highlights of the US espionage document is that Russia’s influence in the 2020 electoral process was not as extensive as that which occurred in 2016, when hackers in the service of the Kremlin accessed the computers of the Democratic Party and put Emails that severely damaged Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign are available to the public. “Unlike 2016, this time we have not found any cybernetic attempt to penetrate electoral infrastructures,” says the document.

Regarding Iran, the report describes how the Islamic republic carried out “a vast covert campaign of influence” aimed at destabilizing the elections. Specifically, the document cites that Iran’s efforts were intended “to undermine Trump’s chances of reelection -although he did so without directly promoting his rivals-, damaging the confidence of citizens in the electoral process and US institutions. and sow division and exacerbate social tensions within the United States. “

Of course, China has a mention in the report of the Office of the National Director of Intelligence, but in a very different context than that of Russia or Iran. “We have found that China did not develop any interference and, although it considered it, it did not make any effort to change the outcome of the presidential elections,” the dossier concludes.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region