US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivann, stressed this Sunday the “responsibility” that Israel has in the death of civilians in Gaza and assured that the United States authorities are “pressuring” the Israelis to ask them that comply with international laws.

Speaking to CNN, Sullivan He assured that in the conversations with Israel about their military objectives they have raised “tough questions” about the strategy they are carrying out in their incursion into Gaza to combat Hamas and the consequences it is having on the civilian population.

And although he stressed that Hamas is using civilians as “human shields,” that “does not diminish Israel’s responsibility.”which under international law has to distinguish between terrorists and civilians and protect the lives of civilians and innocent people, such as the majority of the population of Gaza.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (left). Photo: EFE / EPA / MICHAEL BUHOLZER

The United States, he insisted, has “put pressure” on Israel in its questions about the objectives and tactical and strategic problems that its operation has.

On the other hand, Jake Sullivan spoke of the responsibility that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has in “controlling” extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank, who, as President Joe Biden said a few days ago, are adding “fuel to the fire” in this conflict.

“It is totally unacceptable” that these settlers are committing “violent acts against innocent people in the West Bank,” he added.

And he noted that Biden has spoken publicly and privately about the “accountability” that there must be on Israel’s part in this problem.

EFE