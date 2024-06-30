US Investor Rogers: Russia Will Not Disappear Due to Sanctions Imposed Against It

The famous American investor Jim Rogers said that sanctions will continue to be imposed against Russia, but the country will not disappear from them. His words lead RIA News.

“There have already been sanctions against Russia before, and there will be more. There have been sanctions against anyone in history. Russia will recover,” he assured.

Rogers stressed that Russia will not disappear and its leadership has already done a “good job” of circumventing Western restrictions. He recalled that the country has oil resources and developed agriculture, so it finds ways to overcome sanctions.