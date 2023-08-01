State Department: US will impose sanctions on North Korea and Russia when necessary

The US will not hesitate to impose sanctions on North Korea and Russia when necessary. This was stated by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, assessing the visit to the republic of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, transmits yonhap agency.

“Of course, it didn’t look like the Minister of Defense [Сергей] Shoigu was in North Korea on vacation, ”said a representative of the American department.

He stressed that Washington had already imposed sanctions against Pyongyang and against individuals helping Russia in the past. “We will not hesitate to do so in the future,” Miller concluded.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that during the visit of the Russian delegation to North Korea, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu allegedly negotiated with the DPRK authorities on the supply of weapons to continue Russia’s military operations in Ukraine.

“We see that Russia is desperately trying to enlist support for weapons wherever they can be found … We see this both in North Korea and in Iran, which has provided Russia with many drones,” he concluded.