In the next 6-12 months, the United States and Russia are unlikely to achieve breakthrough agreements or major diplomatic successes. So the likelihood of a rapid establishment of bilateral relations was assessed by the former diplomat and professor at the Catholic University of America Michael Kimmage in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Kimmage noted that US President Joe Biden, both during the election race and in the presidency, allowed himself rather harsh statements both about Russia and personally Russian President Vladimir Putin. Tough statements about the United States and American politicians came from a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russian embassies.

“I don’t think it will all disappear somewhere, but at least in the relations between the two countries there will be not only insults and criticism, but also something else,” Kimmage said.

According to the American expert, at the moment diplomatic relations between the two countries are reduced to a minimum, and “everyday diplomacy” – issuing visas, student exchanges and interpersonal contacts – is at a level even lower than at the height of the Cold War. The same applies to the possibility of direct military conflicts. “I believe it would not be a mistake to say that now relations between the United States and Russia are now in the same deplorable state as before the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962,” Kimmage said.

The expert expressed the hope that Moscow and Washington will nevertheless be able to agree on the restoration of consular services and establish diplomatic channels at lower levels than ministers and heads of state. All this can lay the foundation for certain shifts in bilateral relations in the next two to three years. “But none of this can happen without a summit of heads of state,” he stressed.

The meeting of the diplomats took place in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik on the night of May 20. The negotiations lasted almost two hours. Lavrov called the conversation constructive. According to him, despite the abundance of “blockages” in relations with Washington, he felt Blinken’s desire to eliminate them.