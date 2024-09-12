Butieres: Trump will not resolve the conflict in Ukraine in 24 hours

US presidential candidate Donald Trump will not resolve the conflict in Ukraine in 24 hours, and current Vice President Kamala Harris has not provided a clear peace plan. This is how Congressional candidate Daniel Butieres assessed the politicians’ campaign promises in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

“Trump did say that he thought he would end foreign wars… Unfortunately, I don’t see it (the conflict in Ukraine) ending overnight,” Boutierrez said.

He noted that Trump, unlike Harris, has a clear plan to end the Ukrainian conflict. The current vice president did not say anything specific, the congressional candidate emphasized.

The debate between US presidential candidates Trump and Harris took place on September 10 on ABC News. Trump said that it was the best in his entire political career.