At a briefing with reporters, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told how the United States assesses Russia’s readiness to conduct serious negotiations on the situation around Ukraine. She noted that it is too early to draw any conclusions. TASS…

“First, I will say that it is too early to say whether Russia is serious about the diplomatic path, whether they are ready to negotiate seriously and in good faith. Or they will use the negotiations as a pretext to say that diplomacy could not work, ”said Psaki.

In addition, she stressed that Washington is still closely watching Moscow’s activity near the borders with Ukraine, and also called diplomacy the best possible way to escalate the situation.

Earlier it became known that Paris was in favor of maintaining channels of dialogue with Moscow on security issues. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron at a press conference with the head of the European Council Charles Michel.