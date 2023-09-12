Former CIA analyst Johnson: Putin did not fall for the provocations of the West helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not fall for the provocations of Western countries helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to carry out attacks deep into Russia. This was stated by ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson in an interview YouTube-Dialogue works channel.

He explained that the Russian leader did not take the bait of the West, which wanted to escalate the conflict, and did not strike the bases of Poland, Germany and Romania. At the same time, Johnson believes, such a decision by Moscow would be justified, since from these territories they helped organize attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian soil.

The former CIA analyst is convinced that Russia will be the last to resort to the use of nuclear weapons. In his opinion, such a threat could most likely be provoked by the West itself.