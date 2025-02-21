The US asks Zelenski to “lower the tone” after calling him “dictator” while Brussels defends him

The White House National Security Advisor, Mike Walz, today claimed the Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelenski who “lowers the tone”, the agreement with the US for the exploitation of minerals is well and firm. Waltz has insisted, in an interview with the Fox News chain, in which Ukraine has no seat at the moment in the negotiations between the US and Russia because “sitting at the table at the same time has not worked in the past.”

Trump dynamite the strategy of the allies of Ukraine and hits their NATO European partners

Donald Trump’s advisor has not reduced President’s hard speech on the eve, while Zelenski has tried to loosen the tension during a meeting with the White House Representative for the War in Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. At the end, he went to Network X to thank US help and be willing to an “solid and effective investment and security agreement with Trump.

The American vice president, JD Vance, has also referred today to the conflict on the X network in response to a comment by historian Niall Ferguson, who compared Trump’s attitude regarding Ukraine with George Bush’s after Kuwait’s invasion for Iraq in Iraq in 1990, prelude to the Gulf War. He described the comparison of “moralistic garbage,” said the “massive numerical advantage” of Russia with respect to Ukraine “both in troops and weapons” and insisted that the continuation of the conflict is “bad for Russia, for Ukraine and for Europe” but What is “more important” is that it is also “bad for the US.”

For a month, the mornings are complicated for the European capitals, which every day stand up with a new attack or threat of Donald Trump. The penultimate attack has been received by the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, whom he has described as a “dictator” making it clear that he will sacrifice the president who has rejected his proposal to take over the valuable rare earths of the Ukrainian soil and that he has scrambled against the bilateral conversations that has started with Vladimir Putin. In the midst and offside, there is the European Union.

“Zelenski was legitimately chosen in free, fair and democratic elections,” recalled the co -man of the European Commission, Stefan of Keersmaecker. “Ukraine is a democracy, Putin’s Russia is not,” he replied about Trump’s words, which has hardly attacked the Ukrainian leader. The reaction, however, has been to questions from journalists and low level: neither the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, nor the high representative, Kaja Kallas, have ruled. And is that The community government makes balance with respect to the American president.

“He refuses to call elections, he is very low in the Ukrainian surveys and the only thing in what was good was to drive Biden as he wanted,” Trump said about Zelenski after blaming him for starting the war and not having wanted to negotiate for three Years, not to mention that it was Russia who invaded Ukraine.

Trump has thus put Zelenski in the Diana at a time when he has turned the geopolitical situation and the position that until now had maintained with respect to Ukraine. The intention of the US president is to achieve economic benefits due to support for Ukraine, having raised the exploitation of much of his minerals, and marking distances with Europe, which he has threatened to abandon in security.

The EU maintains its total support for Ukraine, although the European leadership is aware that it is not possible to maintain strength without US support. Next week, coinciding with the anniversary of the invasion, the Colegio de Commissioners will move to kyiv. The president of the European Council, António Costa, has also announced his presence.

Pedro Sánchez will also travel to that country and, in response to Trump’s attack, he has made it clear to “reaffirm Spain’s support for Ukrainian democracy and President Zelenski.”

Meanwhile, EU leaders prepare for the scene of an agreement with the fear that the pressure on kyiv makes the war close in false and ends up benefiting Putin to rearm by maintaining the threat on Ukraine and the rest of the continent. As published The GuardianFrance and the United Kingdom are working on a “security force” with European troops to protect Ukrainian airspace and maritime space before that hypothetical peace agreement with the aim of deter Russia from new attacks.

Trump calls Zelenski “dictator”: “It is better to act quickly or his country will disappear”



However, European countries are divided with respect to that possible peace mission. Poland has ruled it out. Spain and Germany, also, although after an initial rejection of Pedro Sánchez, the argument now is that it is not time to consider that scenario since the war continues. Belgium, Sweden and Holland have opened the door to that deployment of troops.