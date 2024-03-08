USA asks tourists do not travel to multiple states Mexico by spring breakthe United States Department of State has issued a travel alert for its citizens who plan to visit Mexico during the “Spring Break“. The alert recommends reconsidering trips to several states due to the high incidence of violence and kidnappings.

The states with the highest alert are:

– Tamaulipas

– Sinaloa

– Michoacan

– Warrior

– Colima

In these entities, the Department of State warns about:

Gang shootings that can injure or kill bystanders, kidnappings, including tourists and legal residents, general crime, such as robberies and assaults.

For the rest of Mexicothe alert recommends maintaining a high level of alert and taking precautionary measures such as: Avoid traveling alone or at night, do not carry valuables in plain sight, be aware of your surroundings and avoid crowded places, stay informed about the security situation in the country. .

National Guard during Operation Spring Break in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico.

The travel alert It comes at a time when violence in Mexico is on the rise. In 2023, the country recorded a total of 33,308 intentional homicides, 2.8% more than in 2022.

The Mexican government has criticized the United States travel alert, arguing that it does not reflect the reality of the country. However, US authorities have defended their decision, pointing out that their main responsibility is to protect their citizens.

The travel recommendations of the Department of State They are based on a comprehensive assessment of the security situation in each country. US citizens planning Travel to Mexico during spring break they should read the travel alert and take the necessary measures to protect their safety.

This is the travel alert map issued by the Department of State, to show the alert levels that tourists should have during their visit to Mexico: