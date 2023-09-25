Washington, Sep 25 (EFE).- USA announced this Monday that it has asked Mexico to review whether the Teklas Automotive workers in Aguascalienteswhich produces automobile components, are being denied their right to freedom of association and collective bargaining.

This is the fourteenth time that US authorities have formally appealed to the Rapid Response Labor Mechanism (RRM) of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC).

“Today’s action underscores the United States’ continued commitment to using the tools provided in the USMCA to protect workers’ rights to organize and join the union of their choice,” the US Trade Representative said in a statement. Katherine Tai.

He T-MEC was launched in 2020 by United States, Mexico and Canada.

The United States acted within this framework at the request of The Mexican Workers Union League (LSOM)an independent union, and the International Workers’ Legal Assistance Network, which had highlighted that Teklas threatens and fires workers in retaliation for joining unions.

Mexico now has ten days to decide whether to accept the requested review and, if so, 45 days from this Monday to carry out that procedure, Tai’s cabinet detailed in its note.