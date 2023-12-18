For more than two months, Israel has bombed Gaza massively by land, sea and air (at a rate unprecedented since World War II), reducing much of it to rubble and killing nearly 20,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, more thousands more that are estimated under the rubble and have not yet been able to be counted as corpses. They have been the first two phases in the objective that was set on October 7: to “completely eradicate” Hamas, both politically (it has ruled there since 2007) and militarily, due to the surprise attack in which it killed 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 200.

The United States has been financing, arming and diplomatically shielding – with its veto in the UN Security Council – the campaign, but is already putting pressure on Israel to soon move on to a “third phase” that leaves fewer victims and reduces international pressure. This Monday, his Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, discussed in Tel Aviv with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, “how to make the transition from high-intensity operations to low-intensity and more surgical ones,” as he declared at a conference. joint press.

After the public clash last week between the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Austin did not want to sound like an older brother. “This is Israel's operation. “I am not here to dictate deadlines or terms,” he clarified, before alluding to conversations with Gallant about “how to reduce civilian deaths” and the “status and objectives” of the war. He has also called for “urgent actions” to stabilize the West Bank (where three Palestinians die on average every day by fire from the Israeli army or settlers since the start of the war) and stressed that “both Israelis and Palestinians deserve a horizon of peace,” with based on the two-state solution. “We know how difficult it is, particularly after October 7, but the ongoing instability and insecurity only benefits Hamas,” he added on his second visit to the country since that date.

The two allies are moving towards a consensus to change phase in January. Israel is also losing more and more soldiers, as hand-to-hand combat increases, and not only the massive bombardment from a distance and fire from armored vehicles, which reduces the risk of its own casualties. Israel announced this Monday the deaths in combat of another five, bringing the number to 129. The trickle has been increasing in recent days.

At the press conference, Gallant said that the war “takes time,” but he suggested to Austin that he will fulfill the tacit pact to fully control northern Gaza next month. “I can tell you that we will soon be able to distinguish between different areas of Gaza,” which would open the door to the gradual return of displaced Palestinians (85% of the 2.3 million Gazans), “perhaps sooner in the north.” There are few habitable homes there, so some will likely end up in shelters or tents. Some 60% of Gaza's buildings are damaged or destroyed by bombing, especially in the north, according to United Nations estimates.

It is estimated that nearly one million residents in the north (almost all) have forcibly left their homes since October, by order of the Israeli Armed Forces. Today they live in crowded conditions in the south, where Israel has placed its focus and where water and food are scarce, as could be seen in the assault this Sunday on a humanitarian aid truck in Rafah and in the development of a black market. The American human rights NGO Human Rights Watch accused Netanyahu's government on Monday of “deliberately” using hunger as a weapon of war against civilians in Gaza. The strip has also had a telecommunications blackout for five days, the longest of the war.

Second exchange

Washington not only sent Austin to Tel Aviv this Monday. Also to the director of the CIA, William Burns, to Warsaw, to mediate a second exchange of hostages in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners. He has met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (the main mediator); and with the head of Mossad (Israel's intelligence services abroad), David Barnea.

The dialogue has regained momentum after Israeli soldiers mistakenly killed three of their compatriots hostages, despite the fact that they were waving a white flag, were not wearing shirts – to show that they were unarmed – and had hung messages in Hebrew from two windows (which managed to make with leftover food) in which they asked for help and alerted of their presence. The military interpreted it as a Hamas trap. The only Israeli hostage to survive the first attack escaped to another building and shouted at the soldiers in Hebrew. They also thought it was a trap. He was shot down while going down the stairs.

An unidentified Israeli political leader, quoted by national television channel 12, has pointed out the need to present a proposal “that breaks the impasse” that the negotiations reached after December 1, when the first and only exchange of hostages and prisoners of the war concluded, during which there was a week of truce and the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza from Egypt increased.

With the army already acting intensely in both the north and south of the Strip, Netanyahu ordered Barnea to withdraw from the negotiating table, considering it impossible to bring positions closer together. Now, the tone has changed. “If we are going to put a new proposal on the table, it has to be something that stirs up [Yahia] Sinwar”, [el líder de Hamás en Gaza]. It has to be a creative proposal in terms of the equation of what Israel asks for and what it is willing to give in exchange,” the leader added under anonymity.

The previous exchange only included women and minors, both among the 80 Israeli hostages and among the 240 Palestinian prisoners, a much lower proportion than previous exchanges. During the week of the ceasefire, Israel imprisoned more Palestinians than it released.

Now, Hamas – considered terrorist by the United States and the European Union – wants to choose the names of the prisoners to release and raise the price per hostage. Also a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops, according to sources from the security forces of Egypt, the third mediating country, told the Reuters agency.

Israel appears willing to include on the list prisoners whose release would be more difficult for its far-right coalition partners to digest. They are those “with blood on their hands”: convicted of murder or for having participated in the planning of attacks. In addition, it opened its Kerem Shalom crossing with Gaza on Sunday so that humanitarian aid can enter more fluidly. It was one of the demands of Qatar and Egypt, because the Rafah crossing – designed for people, not goods – could not cope.

In the previous exchange, the majority of those released had not been tried and were mainly serving minor crimes, such as throwing stones or Molotov cocktails at soldiers and settlers, or vague ones, such as “putting the security of the area at risk” or “exalting nationalist-based demonstrators.” ”. A few dozen were serving sentences for attempted murder.

Genesis? Loop? Netanyahu seeks a name for the war An Israeli soldier plays the violin in an armored vehicle, near the border with Gaza, this Monday. Leo Correa (AP) A few hours after the Hamas attack on October 7, when Israel was still trying to rebuild itself and did not fully control its territory (it took several days), the Netanyahu government began bombing Gaza and, as usual, named the offensive. : Iron Swords. Two and a half months later, Netanyahu is looking for a name in line with the historical relevance of the war, according to local media. His main argument is that Iron Swords is only the operation (like others that Israel has launched in Gaza and that have lasted several days), but not the war. "He wants a name that is understood both nationally and internationally, and that people can remember the war as a significant one, and not just an operation," sources close to the prime minister told the information portal. Walla. Netanyahu floated three possibilities on Sunday at the weekly meeting of the council of ministers, according to public television. Two are religious and refer to the beginning of the fight. One is Simhat Torah War, the holiday in the Jewish calendar that links to the end of Sukkot, the date Hamas chose for its attack. Simhat Torah begins the annual Bible reading cycle in Judaism, which explains the second option: War of Genesis, the first book of the Bible. According to the TV channel, Netanyahu believes it would resonate both within the country and with Christian audiences abroad. The evangelical movement, which places great importance on the reading of sacred texts, is, for example, a fervent supporter of Israel, in general, and of Netanyahu in particular. And Genesis belongs to both traditions, since it inaugurates both the Hebrew Bible and the Christian Old Testament. A third option would be the Gaza War. It is an election similar to the two in Lebanon, which began as an operation (Peace for Galilee, in 1982, and Just Reward, in 2006) to end up taking the name of the territory.

