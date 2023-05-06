Defense News: US Army will continue to use Apache and Black Hawk helicopters for another 30-40 years

Despite the creation of new aircraft, the US Army will continue to use the AH-64 Apache and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters developed decades ago for many years to come. This is with reference to the statement of the chief of staff of the ground forces, General James McConville writes defense news.

“Apache and Black Hawk will be around for the next 30 to 40 years,” the military said at the American Army Aviation Association’s annual conference in late April.

The publication writes that army officials adhere to a similar point of view regarding the CH-47 Chinook military transport helicopter, which will fly for a total of 100 years before decommissioning around 2060.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. McMcCurry told the publication that thanks to upgrades and upgrades, the UH-60 Black Hawk fleet is about 16 years old on average, and most CH-47 Chinooks are about 9 years old.

See also A German ballet director fired for rubbing dog poop in the face of a journalist who gave him a bad review Related materials:

Defense News recalls that in the coming years, the AH-64 Apache and UH-60 Black Hawk should receive new engines, and the improved CH-47 Chinook will become more payload.

In December, the publication wrote that the American company Bell Textron won the US Army competition to create a promising helicopter under the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program, as a result of which the V-280 Valor tiltrotor will replace the UH-60 Black Hawk multi-purpose helicopters.