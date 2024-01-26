US Central Command said in a post on the website

The US military confirmed that an anti-ship missile launched by the Houthi group damaged an oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden on Friday, but there were no reports of any casualties as a result.

The US military added that a US Navy ship was providing assistance to the oil tanker.

According to the US military, “The tanker Marilyn Luanda reported damage but no casualties, and the US destroyer Carney and other coalition ships are providing assistance.”

The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority and the British maritime security company Ambrey said that they received reports on Friday that a ship had been damaged in the Red Sea near Aden and a fire had broken out on board.

The Authority received a report of an accident approximately 60 nautical miles southeast of Aden.

Embry also stated that it was aware of an incident 55 nautical miles southeast of Aden, where a fire broke out after a “missile” hit a commercial ship, but reports indicate that the crew is fine and unharmed.

The Houthi group has launched wave after wave of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since November 19, in what the group says is a protest against Israel's military operations in Gaza.

The Houthi military spokesman said on Friday that the naval forces carried out an operation targeting the “British oil tanker Marilyn Luanda” in the Gulf of Aden, causing a fire to break out on board.

The Houthi campaign caused severe disruptions to international shipping traffic and prompted some companies to suspend their passage from the Red Sea and take the longer and more expensive journey around Africa.

American and British warplanes, ships and submarines are launching dozens of air strikes across Yemen against the Houthis in response to their attacks.