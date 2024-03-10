The US Army received a prototype of the AMPV NEMO self-propelled mortar

BAE Systems has delivered the first prototype of the NEMO self-propelled mortar on the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) chassis to the US Army. The revolutionary vehicle received an automated module with a mortar, writes Army Recognition.

The base chassis of the AMPV tracked vehicle was supplemented with the External Mission Equipment Package, which allows you to quickly install various combat modules. The self-propelled gun was equipped with the Patria NEMO remote-controlled mortar system. “This delivery marks the debut of the world’s first fully automated mortar system mounted on a tracked armored personnel carrier,” the material says.

AMPV NEMO will undergo field testing in the coming months to determine its compliance with the requirements.

It is noted that the 120 mm mortar can operate in simultaneous fire attack mode, when five mines fired in four seconds simultaneously reach the target. NEMO's maximum rate of fire is ten rounds per minute, and the firing range of conventional ammunition is ten kilometers.

In February, Popular Mechanics wrote that the M1283 armored personnel carriers on the AMPV platform are superior to the outdated M113 in mobility and security. AMPV can be equipped with dynamic protection elements.