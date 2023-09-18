Monday, September 18, 2023, 11:58



The United States Army has launched an unusual appeal to the population of South Carolina to help locate an expensive stealth plane that disappeared this Sunday in that southern state. The pilot of an F-35 fighter, valued at 75 million euros, had to eject from the aircraft, in what the authorities described as a “mishap.” Although he survived, it was impossible to locate the aircraft.

This led the Charleston Air Base, a city in the south of this state, to ask for the collaboration of residents. “If you have any information that can help our rescue teams locate the F-35, please call the base’s Defense Operations Center,” the military installation wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Base officials said they were conducting search operations, in coordination with federal aviation regulators, around two lakes north of Charleston.

The F-35s are manufactured by Lockheed Martin.