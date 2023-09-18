Joint Base Charleston, based in South Carolina, said on Facebook that the plane was an F-35 belonging to the Marine Corps Air Base.

The pilot ejected safely and was taken to a medical center, but the location of the plane is still unknown.

Joint Base Charleston added: “Based on the last known location of the aircraft and in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, we are focusing our attention north of Charleston, around Lakes Moultrie and Marion.”

The base continued: “The public is asked to cooperate with military and civilian authorities, as search efforts continue.”

It asked “anyone with information about the whereabouts of the plane to contact the base’s Defense Operations Center.”

The base is working with Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort to help locate the missing fighter, and has deployed emergency teams to try to find it.