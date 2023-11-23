The US Central Military Command (Centcom) said in a post on the “X” platform: “The drones were shot down while the US warship (USS Thomas Hudner) was on patrol in the Red Sea. Neither the ship nor its crew suffered any damage or injury.”

Two weeks ago, the Houthi group announced the downing of an American MQ9 military drone.

The group said the plane was carrying out “hostile, monitoring and espionage activities.”

The military spokesman for the group said in a statement that the drone was shot down over Yemeni territorial waters.

Since the Hamas attack on Israel more than a month ago, the Houthis have announced the implementation of a series of missile and drone operations on southern Israel, which they confirm have intercepted these projectiles.