This comes at a time when Washington is studying possible options to evacuate its embassy in the midst of the fighting in the Sudanese capital.

A statement from General Milley’s office said: “The two leaders discussed the safety of the Americans and the developments in the situation in Sudan.”

The US State Department considered that the ongoing battles between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces make any attempt to evacuate the embassy staff in Khartoum a risky process.

On Thursday, the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) announced that it was sending military personnel to the East African region, in anticipation of the possible evacuation of the US embassy staff in Khartoum.

But US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said: “Because of the unstable security situation in Khartoum and the closure of the airport, it is not safe at this time for the US government to conduct a coordinated evacuation.”

The US State Department sought to gather American personnel in one place in the Sudanese capital to provide them with better protection from the battles, and to complete preparations for a possible evacuation.