The US military announced on Monday that its forces arrested a senior leader of the ISIS terrorist organization after carrying out a helicopter raid in northern Syria on Saturday.

The US Central Command added, in a statement, “Abu Halil Al-Fadani, who is the operations and facilitation officer for ISIS in Syria, was arrested during the raid.”

The leadership explained, “It is estimated that Al-Fadaani has relationships throughout the organization’s network in the region.”

Troy Garlock, spokesman for US Central Command, said: “Arresting ISIS officials like Al-Fadaani increases our ability to locate terrorists, target them, and remove them from the battlefield.”

The statement confirmed that no civilians were killed or wounded during the operation.

The United States previously launched raids that led to the killing and arrest of leaders of the extremist organization.