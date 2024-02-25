The MV Torm Dhur is an American oil and chemical tanker, flying the American flag.

The US Central Command added that the attack did not cause any damage or injuries, and said that the missile only caused turbulence in the water.

The command explained that American forces shot down two drones over the southern Red Sea on the same day of the attack.

The Houthis have launched repeated attacks with drones and missiles in the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November in support of the Palestinians, as Israel's war on the Gaza Strip continues.

On the other hand, the United States and Britain began a campaign of attacks on areas where Houthi drones and missiles were launched, especially in the Yemeni Hodeidah Governorate overlooking the Red Sea.

Last week, the Houthis said they would intensify attacks on ships with links to Israel, the United States and Britain.