The US military eliminated one of the leaders of the Islamic State in Syria

One of the leaders of the “Islamic State” (IS, ISIS, terrorist organization banned in Russia) Osama Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim el-Janabi was killed in Syria. This was reported to the US Armed Forces, reports TASS.

“On June 16, the US Central Command carried out an airstrike in Syria, as a result of which one of the leaders and accomplices of the Islamic State was killed,” the US Army said.

It is emphasized that after this it will be more difficult for IS to conduct terrorist activities.

Earlier, the head of the German Ministry of Internal Affairs, Nancy Feiser, noted that Germany during Euro 2024 is under the gun of the Islamic State and Vilayat Khorasan (belongs to the Afghan wing of the terrorist organization “Islamic State” banned in the Russian Federation). The latter recently posted a photo with the caption “Score the last goal,” showing a gunman with a gun in a football stadium.

Before that, a native of Chechnya was arrested in France, who was planning a terrorist attack during the football competition at the Olympic Games in Paris. He was detained at his home and taken into custody.