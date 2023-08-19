The United States has given the green light to the Netherlands and Denmark to deliver F-16 fighter jets to the warring country. While these planes will not have an immediate impact on the 17-month-old conflict, they may represent a significant step forward for kyiv in fighting Russian forces. In the midst of the conflict, new data is emerging about the devastating human cost of it. According to a report this Friday from the ‘New York Times’, the combined number of Russian and Ukrainian casualties would be close to 500,000 since the war began in February 2022.

#approves #delivery #F16 #jets #Ukraine #Netherlands #Denmark