Western journalists noted a leap in the use of stealth technology in Russia after the presentation of the modernized S-70 Okhotnik strike drone.

So, in the material of the publication The drive On December 14, it is noted, in particular, that the drone represents “a leap forward in Russia’s ability to use discreet technology and production capabilities.” At the same time, the authors of the article suggested that they offer to wait and observe how the specialists coped with the design of the exhaust system, which could “undermine the stealth potential” of the “Okhotnik”.

According to journalists, the drone should fit into the concept of air combat in conjunction with the fifth generation Su-57 fighter. It is also noted that he will be able to act independently, if maximum stealth is required.

The rollout of the first flight model S-70 “Okhotnik” took place at the Chkalov Novosibirsk Aviation Plant (NAZ) earlier on December 14. This is the first example of a drone equipped with a flat jet nozzle. The drone is distinguished by the fact that it is extremely difficult to spot it using radar methods.

As the military expert Viktor Murakhovsky told Izvestia, the Okhotnik UAV is a key development in the field of unmanned aircraft for the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation. According to him, the drone can conduct reconnaissance, give target designation, strike at ground targets, fight enemy air attack and patrol. The expert noted that the “Hunter” is made with elements of artificial intelligence, it will be possible to set general tasks for it, which the drone can perform independently.

In turn, the military observer of Izvestia, Alexei Ramm, expressed the opinion that the roll-out of the first flight model of the S-70 indicates that the aircraft manufacturers of the Russian Federation have achieved significant success in the Okhotnik program. According to him, it can be argued that soon the Russian Aerospace Forces will receive a full-fledged reconnaissance drone.

The S-70 Okhotnik unmanned bomber is expected to enter service with the Russian army in 2024.

An experimental sample of the S-70 made its first flight on August 3, 2019, which lasted more than 20 minutes. In the same year, the first joint 30-minute flight with the Su-57 fighter was performed.