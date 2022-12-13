WASHINGTON. US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced the US breakthrough on nuclear fusion, after the production for the first time in history in a California laboratory of a reaction that generates more energy than needed to trigger it. “This is a historic achievement for researchers and staff at the National Ignition Facility who have dedicated their careers to seeing fusion ignition become a reality, and this turning point will spark more breakthroughs,” she said.



The Cnr and the American discovery on nuclear fusion: “Epochal moment, we are facing the Holy Grail of energy without carbon emissions” Emanuela Minucci December 12, 2022

The test carried out last week “produced more energy with fusion than that of the lasers used” to cause the reaction itself, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which depends on the US Department of Energy, explained in a tweet.

The “turning point”, a real “milestone” in the search for clean energy sources, occurred on December 5, just over a week ago, when 192 giant lasers from the California laboratory’s National Ignition Facility bombed a small cylinder the size of half a basketball, containing a frozen hydrogen core. It was an “extraordinary example of what perseverance can achieve,” said Dr. Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House science and technology policy office, after recalling that it took “decades” and “generations” of scientists to achieve this. It was, she added, an “incredible example of the power of American research and enterprise.”

The experiment in detail

Marv Adams, deputy administrator for defense programs of the ‘National Nuclear Security Administration’, provided a description of the experiment that marked the turning point on nuclear fusion. Holding a cylinder in his hand, the executive explained that inside there was a small spherical capsule with a diameter equal to half that of a basketball and that 192 beams of as many lasers entered from the two ends of the cylinder hitting its inner wall and depositing energy. This, he pointed out, happened in less time than it took for the Rays to advance 10 feet (304 cm), so super-fast. The X-rays from the wall hit the spherical capsule and the fusion fuel in the capsule was injected, then the fusion reaction started. All of this, he specified, had happened before, 100 times before. But last week, for the first time, this experiment was designed so that the fusion fuel remained hot enough, dense enough, and circulating enough to ignite, producing more energy than the lasers had deposited, about two mega joules into about three mega joules out, a gain of 1.5. Power generation took less time than it takes to travel one inch (2.54 cm).

Usa, “Decades for the commercial use of nuclear fusion”

It will take decades to get commercial use of clean energy from nuclear fusion after the experiment in California. This was stated by Kim Budil, director of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where the test was conducted. “There are many significant obstacles, not only at a scientific level but at a technological level,” she said. “This was once the ignition of a capsule, but to get commercial fusion energy you need many things. You need to be able to produce many fusion ignition events per minute, and you need to have a robust system of drive elements to make them happen.” The researcher predicts that “with concerted effort and investment, and a few decades of research into the necessary technologies, we will be in a position to build a power plant.”

What is nuclear fusion and why is it difficult to produce it

The physicist Atzeni: “At least 30 years for it to become reality. Many technological challenges still to be overcome”

It will take at least thirty years for nuclear fusion to go from being an experimental technology to a reality, with reactors capable of powering our cities with zero emissions: there are many technological challenges that still need to be overcome, both for fusion inertial containment with lasers (the one that led to the result obtained at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the USA) and for magnetic confinement fusion (the technique of the Iter reactor under construction in the south of France). Nuclear fusion expert Stefano Atzeni of Rome’s La Sapienza University explains it. «Making predictions is really difficult, because we are just at the threshold of demonstrating that the inertial scheme works physically, while for the magnetic one we will have the proof from Iter in about fifteen years», Atzeni affirms. «The times will certainly be very long, at least thirty years for both routes, because there are still several challenges to overcome». In the case of inertial confinement, more efficient lasers will be needed that can fire not one shot a day but three or four a second, with energies of 100-150 megajoules each against the current 2.5. In the case of magnetic confinement “it will be necessary to develop increasingly reliable superconducting magnets in the long term and work on the extreme complexity of the tokamak, the donut-shaped ‘nuclear boiler'”, adds the expert.