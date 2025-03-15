The president of USA, Donald Trumpannounced this Friday the Death of a “fugitive” leader Islamic State in Iraq in a joint operation in coordination with the Iraqi government and the Kurdish regional authorities.

Later, the central command of the United States (Centcom) has specified that the operation has consisted of “a precision air attack In the province (Iraqi) of Al Anbar “, where” the number 2 of Global ISIS, Chief of Global Operations and EMIR of the Delegate Committee, Abdallah Makki Muslih al Rifai, alias ‘Abu Khadijah’, and another Operational of ISIS “have died”.

The same institution has revealed in a publication in its account in social network X that both “They wore suicide vests without detonating and carrying multiple weapons“When they found them, already lifeless, and before the Iraqi forces made the checks of pertinent DNA to verify the identity of the deceased.

From the Centcom they have attributed to Abu Khadijah “the responsibility for operationsLogistics and planning “of acts perpetrated by Islamic State worldwide, as well as the direction of” a significant part of the finances of the global organization of the group “. All this from its position as leader of the” most important decision -making body “of the terrorist organization.

“Abu Khadijah was One of ISIS’s most important members throughout the global ISIS organization. We will continue to eliminate terrorists and dismantle organizations that threaten our country and the United States personnel, their allies and partners in the region and beyond, “General Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of the US central command, has opted.