The United States will request the extradition to Mexico of the rest of the children of drug trafficker Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmánknown as the “chapitos”, after obtaining that of Ovidio Guzmán, revealed this Wednesday the Attorney General of the United States, Merrick Garland.

Garland told the House Judiciary Committee that he will “of course” request extradition. “and the capture of all” the offspring of the well-known Mexican drug trafficker who is currently serving a life sentence in the United States.

Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán, leader of the Sinaloa cartel, has four living children: Ovidio Guzmán, who was extradited to the United States on September 15, Iván Archibaldo Guzmán, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán and Joaquín Guzmán. The fifth, who was the first-born, Édgar Guzmán, was murdered in 2008.

The four living children of the drug trafficker are known as the “chapitos” and have been accused by the United States of “systematically” transporting tons of cocaine from and through South and Central America to the US.

In response to questions from the congressmen, Garland refused to describe Mexico’s collaboration with the United States to obtain the extradition of the “chapitos” as good. and he limited himself to pointing out that cooperation could be better.

“They have obviously worked with us regarding Ovidio. His capture by the Mexicans caused the death of a significant number of Mexican sailors,” Garland acknowledged.

“I would say that cooperation can always be better. We have a serious problem with fentanyl that comes from Mexico and is manufactured there,” said the attorney general.

“I have traveled twice (to Mexico) to try to obtain cooperation,” Garland concluded.

Government of Mexico responds to Guzmán’s extradition

And the extradition of Ovidio Guzmán has been the focus of confrontations between his lawyers and the Mexican government.

This Wednesday, The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, defended that Guzmán’s extradition was “completely legal”, in the face of complaints from lawyers of the drug trafficker.

“This has to be resolved by the Prosecutor’s Office, it is the one that decides on the terms, the deadlines, but I am sure that it is totally legal, in accordance with what the law establishes,” said the president in his daily press conference.

The president responded to the accusations of Ovidio’s defense, who on Tuesday stated that the kingpin’s extradition last Friday to the United States “It was carried out outside the legal channels and disrupted their fundamental rights.”

The lawyers argued that his defense was not informed “about said extradition determination.” and “the 30-day period to challenge the Foreign Ministry’s agreement through protection was not respected.”

Questioned about the issue, López Obrador answered “that this is decided by the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic” and “they can report on this matter,” but he justified the deadlines of the process.

“The notification that the extradition was authorized corresponds to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was made on September 13, on the 13th the request is made, on the 14th the detainee is notified and on the 15th the extradition is carried out, that “it is,” he concluded.

