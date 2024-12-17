The United States announced this Tuesday that it has achieved a extension of the ceasefire in Manbech until the end of the week between Türkiye and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)an armed alliance led by Kurds operating in northern Syria.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller noted at a press conference that the cessation of hostilities had expired and that Washington continues to negotiate how to continue to de-escalate tension. “We do not believe that it is in the interest of any party to see an escalation of the conflict in Syria. We do not want any party to take advantage of the current unstable situation to promote their own narrow interests at the expense of the Syrian national interest,” he said.

The ceasefire that had expired was reached on December 11 among the FSDwith the mediation of the United States, and Turkish-backed Syrian rebels to withdraw “as soon as possible” from Manbech, northern Syria. “We understand the very legitimate concerns that Turkey has about the presence of foreign fighters inside Syria, so we have talked about those concerns and tried to find a way forward,” Miller stressed.

This same Tuesday the FSD had warned of the Ankara’s intention to “occupy all Syrian territory and annex it to Türkiye”after pro-Turkish factions had taken the city of Manbech and intended to take over Kobani. “We are speaking with our Turkish counterparts and others in the region regarding the challenges associated with the Islamic State (IS), as well as the FSD, and the continued and important role they play in preventing a resurgence of the EI. We will continue to have those conversations,” said Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder.

The FSD, as he highlighted, continue to be “an important partner” for the United States in the fight against the jihadist group. “It is important to remember what the Islamic State is capable of, as we have seen in the past, and we all have a strong interest in ensuring that it cannot re-emerge.” The FSD brings together Kurds, Arabs and Assyrians and its main component is the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey considers a subsidiary of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) guerrilla, considered terrorist by Ankara.