The United States announced a new assistance package of almost half a billion dollars for humanitarian aid. This in order to respond to the needs of refugees and migrants in countries in the region, including Colombia.



(Read also: Minister of Defense Iván Velásquez holds meetings in the US. What topics will he address?)

According to the State Departmentthe funds aimed at mitigating migration are part of the commitment that Washington made during the recent Summit of Leaders of the Association for Economic Prosperity of the Americas (APEP) that took place in the US capital on Friday of last week.

The Summit, headed by President Joe Biden, was attended by 11 leaders from the region, including Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

At the meeting it was agreed to create a new platform for sustainable economic development that will work in 5 specific areas. Although immigration was not one of them, for the US it is a central issue given the crisis it faces on the southern border.

(Also read: Trump surpasses Biden in polls in key states one year before the elections)

From their perspective, promoting long-term economic development in the region is the only way to stop illegal immigration to the US.

Photo: Sergio Gómez/EL TIEMPO

However, they are aware that many countries are currently facing difficulties due to the arrival of thousands of migrants and refugees on their way north.

The aid, said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, is also focused on addressing the needs of the displaced population in Latin America and the Caribbean and the political and economic crisis in Venezuela.

The assistance includes $310 million that will come from the Population OfficeRefugees and Migration from the Department of State and more than 174 million dollars through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

“This funding advances the goals of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection to foster shared responsibility, stability and assistance to affected communities and complements the efforts of supporting countries that have generously supported them,” he said. Blinken.

(Also read: The new law that seeks to protect immigrant children without parents in the United States)

According to the Secretary, “The United States is proud to be the largest donor of humanitarian assistance to the Western Hemisphere. Over the past two years, the United States has provided more than $2.1 billion in humanitarian assistance to the region. The United States implements rigorous safeguards against the diversion of funds and other risks and works through trusted organizations that ensure assistance reaches those who need it.”

Blinken also assures that Washington is ready to work in collaboration with governments, civil society, international organizations and other partners “to protect displaced people and migrants in vulnerable situations, address the root causes of irregular migration and displacement, and humanely manage migration in the Western Hemisphere” and called on other donors to support this humanitarian response with more funds.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68