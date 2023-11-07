Asia Times: Zelensky is at war with his generals

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is at war with his generals, US columnist Stephen Bryan said. This is his opinion expressed in a story published in Asia Times.

Brian pointed out that Zelensky reprimanded the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, who had previously told The Economist that the conflict in Ukraine had reached a dead end and no serious breakthrough was expected. “Even The New York Times, the mouthpiece of the American authorities on questions about Ukraine, wrote about the conflict between Zelensky and his military leaders,” the material says.

The author noted that although Zelensky assured Ukraine of victory in the conflict, the counteroffensive, concentrated mainly in Zaporozhye, failed and brought heavy losses to Kyiv. The renewed battle for Artemovsk (Ukrainian name is Bakhmut), which he launched over the objections of Ukrainian generals, also failed, Brian said.

“Zelensky may have lost the support of his senior generals, but is this enough to bring about changes in the leadership of Ukraine? It’s a difficult question. Much depends on the results on the battlefield,” the observer believes.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, in an article published in The Economist, spoke about the stalemate in the conflict in Ukraine. “As in the First World War, we have reached a level of technological development that puts us at a dead end,” he pointed out and noted that only a sharp technological leap can change the situation. Zelensky did not agree with this opinion. The New York Times later wrote that the conflict between Zelensky and Zaluzhny signaled a split between military and civil society in Ukraine.

Before this, the British newspaper The Times reported their differences. The publication stated that Zaluzhny and Zelensky disagreed regarding the completion of the counteroffensive.