The head of the US State Department press service, Matthew Miller, said during a briefing on January 31 that Washington is in the process of developing a plan to begin creating an independent state of Palestine.

“We are considering a wide range of options, discussing them with partners in the region, as well as with other partners within the US government,” he answered a question about US plans to recognize a Palestinian state.

As Miller noted, U.S. officials are currently engaged in “policy planning processes” regarding how best to move forward with the creation of a Palestinian state.

Earlier, on January 23, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on US President Joe Biden “not to delay the creation of a Palestinian state.” He also stated that the displacement of Palestinians from their land and the devastation of these territories would not be allowed.

On January 20, the spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeina, called on the United States to recognize the state of Palestine. He also pointed out that Washington needs to stop limiting itself to talking about a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict.

Biden on January 19, during his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, admitted the possibility of a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict under the current leadership of Israel.

On January 18, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said that Biden sees a solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in supporting Palestinian independence. According to him, this goes against Netanyahu's position..

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.