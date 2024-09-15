CIA Analyst Johnson: Ukraine Has Actually Lost, and the West Cannot Help It

Ukraine has effectively lost, and the West cannot help it. This was stated in an interview with the Dialogue Works channel stated former CIA analyst Larry Johnson.

According to the expert, Kyiv is suffering a defeat in military operations and the US and other Western allies cannot fix it. The pace of the Russian offensive is simply incredible, they are managing to liberate two or three or more settlements per day, while simultaneously pushing Ukrainian sabotage groups out of the Kursk region. The final defeat for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is only a matter of time.

“They (Ukrainian troops — note from “Lenta.ru”) are dead, they just haven’t stopped breathing yet,” Johnson explained.

Former US intelligence officer Andrew Bustamante called the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region a stupid decision. According to the former CIA agent, there is no good reason to invade the Russian region, especially considering the fact that it required removing troops from the front line in order to move them north.

According to Bild, Ukraine is ready to accept a local ceasefire in certain areas of the contact line. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who intends to visit the United States in the coming weeks, will announce Kyiv’s intention to Joe Biden, as well as to US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.