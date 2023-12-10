MWM: Ukraine is recruiting foreign mercenaries due to huge army losses

Kyiv is trying to recruit foreign mercenaries due to the huge losses of the Ukrainian army. About it reports publication Military Watch Magazine (MWM).

“The need for foreign personnel has increased as Ukrainian troops are widely reported to be suffering huge losses,” the article states. Experts also drew attention to the fact that the need for mercenary soldiers increased greatly after the unsuccessful counter-offensive.

MWM cited statistics that the life expectancy of Ukrainian soldiers in hot spots on the front is sometimes only four hours. The publication, citing Ukrainian officers, states that 80-90 percent of soldiers among units that go into combat do not return.

Related materials:

Journalists recalled that the Ukrainian authorities raised the maximum age for conscription of men, calling for older people to serve, and from September established new requirements for women liable for military service.

Earlier, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, admitted that mobilization in the country would be difficult. He noted that Kyiv is preparing a new program designed to highlight the mobilization and conduct explanatory work with the population.

In November, it was reported that since the beginning of mobilization, about 20 thousand men called up for military service fled from Ukraine. As Fyodor Venislavsky, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, said, this problem is serious, since “corruption is still strong” in the country.